An ER doctor dies in his husband’s arms a week after first coronavirus symptoms

A New Jersey ER doctor died in his New York City apartment before medics arrived Tuesday, one week after displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

On Tuesday morning Dr. Frank Gabrin, 60, woke up with chest pain. “Baby, I can’t breathe,” Gabrin told his husband, Arnold Vargas, according to NJ Advance Media.

“He had a lot of coughing and two days ago he was very sick,” Vargas said through tears on Wednesday.

Gabrin began working at an East Orange hospital in New Jersey nine months ago and divided his time between there and a hospital on Long Island, New York.

Gabrin had not been tested for COVID-19 but his husband said they were quite certain he had contracted the disease after working with coronavirus patients. He had been resting home from work since March 26.

