Animal Care & Control waives adoption fees for some to honor Luke Kuechly

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care & Control Division is honoring Luke Kuechly and all that he gave to the Carolinas and the community as a Panther for the past eight years by waiving their adoption fees for select pups.

Organizers said the special adoption promotion starts Friday, January 17 and runs through Friday, February 14.

Adoption fees will be waived for dogs under 59 pounds when a financial donation is made to support the shelter's lifesaving programs.

"The dogs who get adopted into new homes during this promotion will represent Luke's accomplishments in his NFL career on and off the field," Animal Care & Control explained.

Animal Care & Control's goal is to find homes for minimally 107 dogs during this time. This number represents just some of Luke's on-the-field accomplishments.

Some of his career stats:

Two touchdowns

12.5 sacks

Seven Pro Bowl appearances

18 Interceptions

67 Pass Deflections

Total: 106.5 (rounding up to 107)

Organizers said adopters participating in this promotion will be entered in a drawing to win a Luke Kuechly prize pack, filled with Luke theme items.