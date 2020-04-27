Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill reopens Monday

article

Anne Springs Close Greenway, a 2,100-acre nature preserve in Fort Mill, South Carolina, is reopening Monday to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Greenway has multiple recommendations, should you choose to go for a walk on their property.

"We look forward to welcoming you back to the Greenway! We’d like to share a few reminders and helpful tips to keep you safe and close to nature but not close to each other," Anne Springs Close Greenway said.

- No transactions will be processed at the Welcome Stations. We will be staffed, and we will greet you, but all purchases of daily admissions and memberships must be completed online at ascgreenway.org.

- Please practice social distancing at all times – in the parking lot, on the trails, in the open spaces. We aren’t ready for the kind of closeness congregating brings with it!

- Hiking single file and keeping 6 feet apart on the trails are best. If you see others, don’t be afraid to alert them to let them know you’re there and may be passing by. Step off the trail a 6-foot distance to let others pass you.

- All dogs must be leashed. We love your fur babies, but they need to follow the rules too!

- We’ll be monitoring capacity at each entrance and will close entrances as necessary. We have 5 locations from which you can access the trails and each entrance will show you something new about the Greenway!

- Most importantly, have patience and enjoy being outside. We’re all in this together and it will take all of us working together to ensure we’re being as safe as possible for our guests and staff.