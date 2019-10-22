Another case of drivers blowing past stopped school buses in Union County

Cars failing to stop for school buses with the stop arm out continues to be a problem in Union County.

It's no secret that there is quite a bit of traffic near Cutherbertson Road and New Town Road in Waxhaw. In fact, Brad Cunningham says it is a regular part of what is now a growing area and one that is seeing a traffic issue he does not like.

"I'm exhausted, I'm tired, I want this to stop," Cunningham told FOX 46.

What Cunningham is referring to are drivers who continue to fail to stop for stopped school buses. The father of a young son captured video of a car running the school bus stop sign just as his son was about to get on the bus. It would be one thing if it happened once, but it keeps happening.

"I do film every bus stop just in case, and lately it is happening all the time," he said.

North Carolina Law requires that drivers stop for a stopped school bus that is displaying its stop signal or flashing its red lights and is stopped for picking up or dropping off passengers. Under General Statute § 20-217, drivers are only allowed to pass a school bus that is displaying its stop arm or flashing lights on a four-lane roadway with a center turning lane. In that circumstance, motorists heading in the opposite direction are not required to stop.

Union County deputies say they are working to concentrate patrols on problem areas, but they say doing a widespread operation will be difficult because of time, money and staffing. As a result, they are looking at options.

"There's no way you can stop it altogether, but hopefully there's a way we can prevent it from happening," said Tony Underwood with the Union County Sheriff's Office.

For now, Cunningham has his camera out. He caught another issue at an afternoon bus stop and he says there is another accident just waiting to happen.