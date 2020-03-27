Another death reported from COVID-19 in NC; at least 763 cases confirmed

article

More than 700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina with at least 50 of those cases ending up in the hospital, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

As of 11:40 a.m. Friday, March 27, health officials are reporting at least 763 positive cases in the state, with 15,136 tests completed. About 15,000 tests were pending.

One death has been reported in Cabarrus County with a second person from Virginia passing away in the county from COVID-19 complications. One death has been reported in Harnett County and one death has been reported in Johnston County, health officials said.

- This number (763) reflects positive results from all tests, including the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and all hospital and commercial labs.

- This number (15,136) reflects testing completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.

Friday marked another COVID-related death in the state from Johnston County. According to health officials, the person died Thursday “from complications associated with the virus.” The patient was in their mid-60s and had underlying medical conditions.

The state reported its first COVID-19 associated deaths earlier this week.

A person from Cabarrus County died on March 24 from complications associated with the virus. The patient was in their late seventies and had several underlying medical conditions.

Another person in their sixties, from Virginia who was traveling through North Carolina, also died from COVID-19 complications. To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about these patients will be released.

North Carolina Counties with Cases:

Alamance County 5

Beaufort County 3

Bertie County 3

Brunswick County 11

Buncombe County 15

Burke County 1

Cabarrus County 21 cases and 1 death

Caldwell County 3

Carteret County 4

Catawba County 7

Chatham County 11

Cherokee County 3

Cleveland County 2

Craven County 3

Cumberland County 8

Davidson County 4

Davie County 2

Duplin County 1

Durham County 83

Forsyth County 16

Franklin County 5

Gaston County 9

Granville County 3

Greene County 3

Guilford County 31

Harnett County 11 cases and 1 death

Henderson County 6

Hertford County 2

Hoke County 2

Iredell County 15

Johnston County 9 cases and 1 death

Lee County 2

Lenoir County 3

Lincoln County 1

McDowell County 3

Mecklenburg County 259

Montgomery County 3

Moore County 2

Nash County 2

New Hanover County 13

Northampton County 3

Onslow County 4

Orange County 24

Pasquotank County 1

Person County 1

Pitt County 10

Randolph County 5

Robeson County 2

Rowan County 10

Sampson County 1

Scotland County 1

Stanly County 2

Surry County 1

Transylvania County 2

Union County 27

Vance County 2

Wake County 104

Watauga County 4

Wayne County 3

Wilson County 7