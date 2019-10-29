Another delay expected on I-77 toll lane project; contractor could face $10,000/day fine

It appears the I-77 toll lane project may not be complete by this Thursday's deadline.

Drivers who've been in Charlotte for a while aren't surprised by the news, but there are mixed reviews on speeding things up. Some say the construction has been going on for too long and others say they would rather the project be done safely than rushed.

As Charlotte grows, so does the number of people driving around the Queen City.

With I-77 being a main highway, people in the area say it's a headache getting back and forth with ongoing construction.

"I think it's a tragedy. It should've been did. I don't know what's the problem or the issue. It should've been done really you know," Edward Taylor said.

FOX 46 vcaught up with people during today's rush hour, some who live just off of I-77. As part of the project, drivers will have the option to use express lanes for a fee rather than the general-purpose lanes. This is expected to improve traffic which some people avoid altogether.

"It's been a while. They should have been finished by now but you've got to put politics in it too, as well. I feel by now they should've accomplished more than what they have," Leo McCollie said.

FOX 46 requested a statement from NCDOT regarding the project's delay. A spokesperson said, "NCDOT is currently reviewing requests for additional time, but no decisions have been made on when the project will be finished."

The contractor could face a fine of $10,000 for each day after Thursday that the project is not complete.