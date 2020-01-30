Another round: Untapp’d beer festival returning to Charlotte

It's been called the "Fyre Fest" of Charlotte, but the Untapp’d Beer Festival is coming back to the Queen City for a second year after a bad first go.

In 2019, attendees said the festival was a major let down after organizers ran out of cups and failed to have a backup plan with rain pouring down. Despite the upsets, some are saying they’re going to give it another chance this year.

The Untapp’d festival connects craft beer fans with breweries from around the world. This year, organizers say the event will be broken into two sessions with each session expecting 8,000 people.

“I think it's a great idea, I’d love to see more. There's a budding market here. People are looking for experiences within the industry, I’d love to see more,” Charlotte resident Eddie Robertson said.

ATTENDEES FRUSTRATED BY EXPERIENCE AT UNTAPPD BEER FESTIVAL

Last year, 13,000 people attended the festival. For this summer's event, new organizers are now in charge.

“I think it's a good idea it comes back because they have a chance to redeem themselves and get people back there,” said Julia Gage, who attended the festival last year.

Gage says although the beer cups were small and lines were long to get in, the concept was great.

“Hopefully it goes a little better than last year,” she said.

Right now, pre-sale tickets are available. As for the two sessions we mentioned for the May 16 event, the first one is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 4p.m. The second is from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

