Anson County sheriff's deputy shoots, kills armed suspect

An Anson County deputy shot and killed an armed suspect, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 deputies responded to a call for shots fired at a home on Hwy 742. While on the way, deputies got a call saying that the suspect, 58-year-old Timothy Leroy Harrington had left the home in a red truck going north on Hwy 742.

At 2:50 p.m., deputies spotted the truck and tried to make a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to pull over and fled into Polkton, NC. Eventually, Harrington stopped on Mills Road and got out of the car with a gun. That's when Deputy James "Jimmy" Williams shot at Harrington, killing him.

Williams, a 23-year- veteran with the Sheriff's Office has been placed on paid administrative leave per protocol. Sheriff Landric Reid has requested that NC SBI investigate.

No further information has been released at this time.