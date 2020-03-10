Anti-vax movement reaches pets; local vet says protect your animals

The anti-vaccination movement has made its way to some pet owners. A new study found about 25 percent of pet owners are opting out of primary vaccinations.

"When I think of animals and vaccines, I think about two categories: Law mandated and the other is lifestyle," said Kienen Gold.

Gold cares for people's pets. He says a big part of that includes giving vaccinations.

"Preventing these diseases, so we have a lot of animal disease prevented with vaccines," said Gold.

Thousands of miles away in England, the problem of not vaccinating pets is growing.

A veterinary charity study found 25 percent of owners say their dog has not had a primary course of vaccinations. The findings raise some concerns the anti-vaxer trend could be spreading to pets. Dr. Gold says education is key.

"I think we are seeing some pushback, but overall owners understand we're the experts in the field, so overall giving the same number of vaccines just more of a conversation."

Advertisement

While there are a number of reasons owners didn't vaccinate. The majority thought it wasn't necessary and expensive. Those concerns are echoed by some in Gold's Charlotte clinic.

"Biggest owner concerns I run into would be cost, but vaccines are so much cheaper than treatment and potential side effects, which are minimal," Gold said. "There are some animals who may have local reaction, and when they have that we can give them some Benadryl."

Not every dog needs every shot. Gold says talk to your vet because it all depends on how your pet spends his or her days.

"There are some lifestyle vaccines not every pet needs, exposure to wildlife, and depending on the lifestyle, could impact what's good for your dog."

Dr. Gold wants your pets to stay up to date on their shots so they can bark and purr for as long as they can.