Apartment shot into with children inside in southwest Charlotte

One person transported after reported shooting on Sleepy Hollow Rd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for those responsible after a house with children inside was shot into late Monday night. 

The shooting happened at 10: 28 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30 in the 100 block of Sleepy Hollow Road. 

According to police, one adult and five children were home at the time. The house was shot into multiple times, they said. 

A woman was struck by shrapnel and transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

CMPD is working to determine a motive in this shooting. The case remains open and active. 