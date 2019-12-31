Apartment shot into with children inside in southwest Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for those responsible after a house with children inside was shot into late Monday night.

The shooting happened at 10: 28 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30 in the 100 block of Sleepy Hollow Road.

According to police, one adult and five children were home at the time. The house was shot into multiple times, they said.

A woman was struck by shrapnel and transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

CMPD is working to determine a motive in this shooting. The case remains open and active.