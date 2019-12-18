APD sets up tip line specifically for missing mother, newborn

The Austin Police Department has set up a tip line specifically for the search of a missing South Austin mother and her newborn. Heidi Broussard and her daughter vanished from their home near West William Cannon and South First Street in Austin after Broussard dropped her son off at Cowan Elementary School on Thursday, December 12.

There are currently no persons of interest in this case, according to APD.

Police believe the mother of two returned to her apartment complex after dropping off her son at school.

What happened after that is still a mystery. “Heidi and Margot were reported missing to us, to the Austin Police Department at approximately 7:30 that night, on Thursday,” said Det. Brad Herries with the Austin Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

Investigators are putting together timelines for everyone close to Heidi, as well as knocking on doors of neighbors and nearby businesses and collecting any video surveillance they may have. “This case is unique in that we don't have a person of interest right now. We're exploring every avenue that we have, every possibility, and, to be perfectly honest, anything is possible at this point,” said Herries.

Police said they have since called in state and federal authorities to help them find Heidi and Margot.

Police are asking that any tips regarding Heidi and Margot’s case be called into them at 512-974-5250, not posted on social media.