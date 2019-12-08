Apparent murder-suicide in Lancaster CO.

article

The death of a couple who were in their 20's is the result of an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the incident around 11 p.m. on Saturday near Bobwhite Road. The suspected shooter is a 24-year-old man and the victim is another 27-year-old woman. They were formerly a couple, according to the police report and the incident occurred outside the woman's home. The couple was talking in the roadway behind the man's truck before the shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic while the suspect was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"This was a tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved," Sheriff Barry Faile said in a prepared statement. "Our investigators interviewed several people overnight with knowledge of the event and have a pretty clear understanding of what happened. We also collected physical evidence. The investigation is ongoing, and we will have to wait on the autopsy results and reports from forensic testing to see if we learn anything else about this case.”