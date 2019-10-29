Apples sold in North Carolina recalled over Listeria concerns

article

Fresh apples sold in North Carolina are part of a multi-state recall over potential listeria contamination concerns.

The Traverse City, Michigan-based food and beverage company issued the voluntary recall on Monday for 2,297 cases and 2 bulk bins of fresh apples due to the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The bad apples were distributed to wholesalers, retailers, and brokers in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21.

Recalled varieties include McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Fuji, Jonamac and Red Delicious apples.

Recalled apples were sold in plastic bags under the brands; Great Lakes, North Bay Produce Pure Michigan as well as unbranded in clear plastic tote bags, white paper tote bags, and individually from retailers display trays.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

Consumers with questions may call 1-231-929-4001 or visit www.northbayproduce.com.