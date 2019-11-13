Aquamation allows for ‘eco-friendly’ cremation using water

Goodbyes are never easy. Two weeks ago Cathy Creswell had to say farewell to her beloved feline Jenesis.

"She's been our family cat for 20 years," explained Creswell in the Clay Barnette Funeral home chapel in Shelby, North Carolina.

Creswell decided on aquamation for Jenesis.

"Fire over water just seemed like a better option," Creswell said.

"I see as much emotion with the loss of a pet as I do the loss of a family member," said Eric Bester who runs the funeral home and has for 17 years.

Bester guides families through their grief and helps plan funerals. About two years ago he started offering pet aquamations and since then he's performed about 350 of them. The eco-friendly alternative is a cremation process that uses water instead of fire.

"Everyone who called about their pet well their second question is can you do this for humans," said Bester.

Now, he can perform them on humans. The lesser-known end of life process was legalized last summer making North Carolina one of only 17 states to allow it. Aquamation or alkaline hydrolysis is not legal everywhere but it is catching on.

South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee have not legalized the process for humans yet.

In March, Bester brought the first human aquamation machine to North Carolina. During our visit he was preparing for his 43rd aquamation.

"Our bodies are 65 percent water. We are born through water and often baptized through water so why not go out in water," said Bester.

The water based process takes between 10 and 14 hours for humans and a little longer for pets. The separate machines often run side by side overnight. Sodium and potassium are added to the water and once the process is finished skeletal remains are left along with any type of implant.

The bones are then pulverized and families receive ashes.

Creswell keeps a reminder of Jenesis in the place she loved to lounge. Her ashes and a copy of her paw print keep her memory alive. The process is making Creswell consider aquamation for herself.

"I think it's good to plan and think about and puts less stress on your family when the day comes," Creswell said.

"It's one of the lease desirable events in one's life which is the planning of a funeral and the loss of a loved one," said Bester.

Now, there's an environmentally friendly option to think about as families cope with saying their goodbyes.