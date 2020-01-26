Arizona resident is 5th confirmed case of coronavirus in US

article

Officials say a Maricopa County resident has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the patient recently returned from Wuhan, China and is a member of the Arizona State University community who does not live in university housing.

The infected person is not severely ill and is in isolation.

Officials are working to identify anyone who may have been exposed while the person in question was infectious. Anyone identified as being exposed will be contacted directly and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

“While the immediate risk of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus to the general public is believed to be low at this time, ADHS and our county public health partners will continue to actively monitor for the disease,” said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director. “There are simple daily precautions that everyone should always take to prevent the spread of diseases.”

Health officials advise anyone who has recently traveled to Wuhan, China and has developed fever with cough or shortness of breath within 14 days of travel to stay home and contact your healthcare provider immediately.

This is the fifth confirmed coronavirus case in the United States.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit azhealth.gov/coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.