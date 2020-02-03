'Armed and dangerous': Chester County deputies search for man accused of assaulting, shooting woman

article

Deputies in Chester County are searching for a man accused of assaulting and shooting a woman.

The Sheriff's Office says at 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, a call came in for shots fired call in the area of 2nd Street, off of Saluda Street.

A short time later, a woman arrived at Chester Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her foot.

She told deputies that the suspect, Vangereil Miller, fired a gun into the floorboard of the car the victim was riding in. She was struck in the heel and Miller also hit her on the right side of her face with the firearm leaving a bruise on her cheek, she told deputies.

Shell casings from the scene on 2nd Street and warrant have been issued for Miller’s arrest.

He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Miller should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chester County Sheriff's Department.