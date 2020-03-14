Armed robbery briefly locks down Wingate University

article

Wingate University went into lockdown due to an armed robbery in the area on Saturday morning, the university confirmed.

University officials responded to an attempted armed robbery at an apartment in South Village. Officials sent a message to community members saying to remain calm and anyone with information on the suspect should contact police.

Police say the incident occurred around 5 a.m. and the suspect was caught while he was trying to escape.

University officials said students should not be propping doors open or leaving doors and windows unlocked.