Armed robbery suspect detained in N CLT
article
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police have arrested a man accused of an armed robbery in north Charlotte.
Officers responded to calls near 1700 Oakdale Road on Tuesday and a suspect was taken into custody. An investigation is currently ongoing and active. Police say no additional suspects are being looked for and nobody was injured during the incident.
There is a bank in the area and the Fox 46 newsroom is working to confirm if the bank was the target of the robbery.