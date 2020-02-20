Armed suspect accused of murder, kidnapping taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Chester Co.

article

An armed man accused in connection to a murder and a kidnapping in Chester County was taken into custody Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Just before noon on Feb. 19, Chester County deputies were called to a home on Pinckney Road in the West Chester neighborhood.

Upon arrival, they found one man dead and a homicide investigation was initiated.

In less than three hours, deputies found a truck that belonged to the homicide victim in the backyard of a home on West Elliott Street in Chester.

Due to the nature of the situation, deputies set up a perimeter around the house and began talking with a woman who was inside the home. She got out and told deputies that Scott Lewis Buckner, was inside the house and armed with a pistol and rifle.

Further investigation revealed that Buckner had been holding the woman against her will for an extended amount of time. Deputies then called for assistance from the Chester Police Department and the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

From 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., SLED tried to negotiate with Buckner. Eventually, SLED deployed chemical agents and a robot inside the home. The SWAT Team entered the home where they found Buckner lying unconscious but breathing.

Once Buckner was out of the house, medical professionals provided treatment and the suspect was transported to the Chester Regional Medical Center.

Upon discharge, Buckner will be charged with kidnapping, possession of stolen property, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Other charges may come as the investigation continues.