Army Civilian at Fort Bragg tests positive for COVID-19

A Department of the Army Civilian who works at Fort Bragg has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.

This is the only confirmed case of COVID-19 from Fort Bragg has of Tuesday afternoon, March 17.

The infected individual is a resident of Harnett County and is being counted as a positive case for that county.

The Womack Army Medical Center’s Department of Public Health notified state public health authorities of the positive test.

"We will continue to work closely with our interagency partners to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our force, families, and communities," Fort Bragg said on Facebook.