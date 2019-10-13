Arrest made after 19-year-old shot and killed in east Charlotte

An arrest has been made after a 19-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The deadly shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 near 5200 North Idlewild Road.

According to police, the victim was rushed to Atrium Health CMC where he was later pronounced dead. The young man has been identified as 19-year-old Deontray Love. He would have turned 20-years-old on Sunday.

Deontray Love, who would have celebrated his 20th birthday on Sunday, was shot dead Saturday night.

MAN SHOT DEAD IN NORTH CHARLOTTE AFTER LEAVING PARTY

Witnesses were being interviewed and the suspect, Damion Baxter, 45, was later arrested and is being charged with Love's murder.

Advertisement

Damion Baxter has been charged with murder after a teenager was shot dead this weekend. (CMPD)

This remains an open investigation.