Arrest made as protesters call for North Carolina businesses to reopen

A group of demonstrators are outside the General Assembly in downtown Raleigh Tuesday morning calling for businesses to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some are holding signs that say “Reopen NC” while another has a sign that reads “Freedom is not free.”

Another has a sign with “#ReopenNC #Tyranny.”

Raleigh police were on scene – telling the demonstrators they were in violation of the executive order.

Many went to the vehicles where they blared their car horns non-stop. Some began to drive around the block while laying on their car horns.

Around 12:20 p.m., officers used a bullhorn to tell the crowd they risked arrest by being in attendance.

Just after 12:30 p.m., Raleigh officers could be seen leading a woman away in handcuffs.