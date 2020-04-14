Arrest made as protesters call for North Carolina businesses to reopen
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A group of demonstrators are outside the General Assembly in downtown Raleigh Tuesday morning calling for businesses to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some are holding signs that say “Reopen NC” while another has a sign that reads “Freedom is not free.”
Another has a sign with “#ReopenNC #Tyranny.”
Raleigh police were on scene – telling the demonstrators they were in violation of the executive order.
Many went to the vehicles where they blared their car horns non-stop. Some began to drive around the block while laying on their car horns.
Around 12:20 p.m., officers used a bullhorn to tell the crowd they risked arrest by being in attendance.
Just after 12:30 p.m., Raleigh officers could be seen leading a woman away in handcuffs.