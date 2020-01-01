Arrest made in fatal shooting of 13-year-old girl at Concord Mills mall

article

An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting that killed a 13-year-old girl and injured two others outside Concord Mills mall this past weekend, according to the Concord Police Department.

Dontae Milton Black, 18, of Charlotte, was taken into custody by the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team of CMPD around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan 1. He is charged with first-degree murder and felony riot. Additional charges are pending on Black, police said. Authorities believe others may be involved.

Aveanna Zy’mar Propst, 13, was tragically shot and killed around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 outside Concord Mills mall. Officers with the Concord Police Department and deputies with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Department were called for reports 'of a fight near the entrance of Dave and Buster's.'

As emergency crews got to the scene, they located Propst suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. Propst passed away at the scene as a result of her injuries. Two other teens, both under 16 years old, suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were treated at local hospitals.

According to Concord Police, the mall had been approaching closing time and Black became involved in a verbal altercation with a 16-year-old boy inside a common area of the mall near GameStop. As the altercation escalated, the 16-year-old boy observed Black manipulating a firearm in his clothing.

Black and other teens were directed to exit the mall via Entrance 1 near Sun & Ski Sports and AMC Theatres. The 16-year-old, fearful that Black was in possession of a firearm, exited through Dave & Buster’s to the parking lot. Upon exiting via Entrance 1, police said Black observed the 16-year-old outside Dave & Buster’s at which time Black began to fire in his direction striking two other teen boys and killing Propst.

After being shot, police said the two teenage boys retreated back into Dave & Buster’s for protection and to seek medical attention.

The investigation has also concluded several things, police said:

The two teenage boys and Propst were not involved in the altercation that lead to the shooting nor were they the intended targets.

This incident is in no way related to the homicide of Derron Jordan that occurred earlier in the day on December 28, 2019 on Lincoln Street. The two victims are related, but that's where the connection ends.

The photo that has been circulated on social media of a young black male wearing a red and white checkered “Coca-Cola” jacket/hoodie has no involvement in this incident, police said

Black is being held at the Cabarrus County Jail without bond.

"The Concord Police Department continues to extend their deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Propst," the department said on Wednesday.