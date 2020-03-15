Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Charlotte apartment complex

article

An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex Saturday in Charlotte.

Donquavis Johnson, 18, has been charged for the murder of Antwon Risher.

On Sunday, March 15, officers located a vehicle associated with this case and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Officers initially lost sight of the vehicle but were able to relocate it after it had caused a collision with another unoccupied car. No police vehicles were involved in the wreck.

All occupants were detained, and after an interview with detectives, Johnson was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 3500 Griffith Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Risher was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call the police department at 704-334-1600.