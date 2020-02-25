Arrest made in Hickory bank robbery, police say
HICKORY, N.C. - The Hickory Police Department announced on Tuesday that they've made an arrest in connection to a bank robbery that occurred earlier this month.
Timothy Alan Williams, Jr. has been arrested and charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons.
The armed robbery happened on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the First Citizens Bank in Hickory.
Williams is being held under a $50,000 secured bond at the Catawba County Detention Facility.