Arrest made in June store clerk murder, robbery

A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a store clerk in June at a west Charlotte gas station, police say.

Desmin Logan was arrested on Monday and charged with the murder of Ismael Doumbia.

The senseless deadly shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. Monday, June 3 at a Shell Gas Station located in the 2700 block of Freedom Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told FOX 46 Charlotte that initial information from the scene indicates Doumbia was shot and killed before the suspect ran from the scene. Doumbia was rushed to Atrium Health Carolina's Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital, police said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo of Ismael Doumbia, 50, who was shot and killed while working overnight at a west Charlotte gas station. A sign that reads "Love your neighbor. Stop the violence! Jesus," has been posted outside the store.

CMPD said there were security cameras inside and outside of the Shell gas station. Detectives reviewed surveillance footage to gather more information on the shooting and the suspect's description.