Arrest made in Mexican restaurant murder

Police have made an arrest three days following the murder of a man inside a Mexican restaurant in southwest Charlotte.

Raheem Fuller, 30, is being charged for the murder of Juan Hernandez, who was fatally shot inside La Ponlanita Bar and Grill.

Officers initially responded to calls around 9 p.m. Wednesday to a gunshot wound victim. Hernandez, 37, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation led detectives to identify Fuller and warrants were obtained for his arrest. CMPD officers located Fuller near 700 Westinghouse Boulevard, on Friday and he attempted to run. Fuller was eventually taken into custody and subsequent to an interview, charges were brought.

This still remains an active investigation.