Arrest made in shooting death of east Charlotte woman

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman earlier this month in east Charlotte.

Asyini Levarius Miller, 20, has been charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping, and assault on a female for the death of Arianna Edmonds.

Edmonds' body was found along a dead-end road near Eastway Middle School. At the time, investigators didn't know if Edmonds was killed on Biscayne Drive in east Charlotte or how long she’d been dead.

“There’s always the possibility that the person was placed here. That becomes part of the investigation of looking at the area around to see if there’s shell casings or drag marks or anything of that case, that is certainly part of the investigation,” said Major Mike Campagna with CMPD.

Miller was identified as a suspect in this case and warrants were issued for his arrest. He was located and arrested without incident on Friday, Sept. 27.

Anyone with further information on this murder case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.