Arrest made in slaying of beloved Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner

Authorities have made an arrest in the slaying of beloved Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner, Scott Brooks.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the arrest was made sometime Wednesday morning.

"We are finally getting some peace of mind!! We have been praying for this day and it’s finally here! We are too blessed to be stressed!" Brooks' Sandwich House wrote on Facebook.

Police have not released any more information regarding the suspect.

Brooks was shot and killed shortly after arriving at the family-owned restaurant early Monday morning on Dec. 9, 2019. Deceives believed Brooks' murder stemmed from a robbery attempt. The business was known to be a cash-only place.

Police said Brooks was getting ready to open the shop when he was confronted by an armed unknown suspect.

Brooks' Sandwich House in the NoDa neighborhood was run by Brooks and his twin brother David, that started with their father in 1973. The shop is known for its hot dogs, burgers, and chili.