Arrest made in southwest Charlotte homicide

article

Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly southwest Charlotte shooting.

Quantez Dmontrae Bazley, 29, has been charged with murder, shooting into occupied property causing serious bodily injury, and shooting into occupied property.

He's accused of killing 33-year-old Alonzo Cedric Parker, who was found in the 7600 block of Sharon Lakes Road Thursday.

Bazley was taken into custody on Friday. He is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

No other information has been released at this time.