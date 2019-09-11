Arrest overturned for Rowan County man accused of shooting, killing pregnant woman

A Rowan County man has been freed more than a year after he was accused of murdering a pregnant woman.

Witt Darnell Alexander spent 14 months in jail after he was arrested for the murder of the woman and her unborn child, but an important piece of evidence led to his arrest being overturned, according to Rowan County officials.

Officials say the charges against Alexander were dropped in part because an alibi put him at another location.

The Sheriff's Office says the shooting that left 25-year-old Mariah Nicole Turner dead happened around 2:15 a.m. on May 24, 2018 in the 1400 block of North Long Street in Salisbury.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Alexander was one of two suspects involved, and said he was the one who pulled the trigger, killing Turner. Witt was charged with murder the following morning and placed into a Rowan County jail without bond.

The Sheriff's Office says the current charges for Alexander have been dismissed, but that he is still a suspect in the investigation.

It is not clear at this time if anyone else has been arrested or brought in for questioning.