As Hawthorne Lane Bridge work restarts, problems continue along Gold Line extension

Work will resume on the Hawthorne Lane Bridge Monday night. CATS leaders say drivers on Independence Boulevard should expect overnight lane closures. Construction on the bridge has been at a standstill for almost a year.

Neighbors in Elizabeth still have the original flyer from CATS which says the Hawthorne Lane Bridge was supposed to be completed in January 2019. The new date is now April 2020 after CATS leaders say the contractor used the wrong girders.

“This is a project that has been problematic from the get-go,” said neighbor, Morgan Williams.

Problems continued last week when crews along Hawthorne Lane hit a gas line. Neighbors say they have seen renderings of what the bridge is supposed to look like. They aren’t against the streetcar system but feel the city has not handled construction well.

“I think the neighborhood accepted the project because they felt like it was already a done deal. Our goal was to work with the city in a productive manner and that the project was properly executed. Sadly that has just not happened,” said Williams.

Despite the delays, CATS leaders are still confident the entire $150 million project, which will connect Elizabeth to Historic West End, will be completed sometime next year.

“The underground work is coming to completion. We are starting to see the tracks go into the ground and we are not starting to see the finishing touches,” CATS leaders told FOX 46 last Thursday.

Overnight work, which has been an issue for neighbors in Elizabeth in the past, is scheduled for this week. CATS leaders say that is so traffic along Independence Boulevard is not impacted during peak drive times.

