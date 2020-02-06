Ashe County Public Schools closed due to flu outbreak, weather

article

Schools in Ashe County will be closed Friday, Feb. 7. The district says the bad weather in conjunction with an outbreak of the flu caused them to shut the classroom doors.

The school system sent a message out Thursday stating that the school would be closed for the day and that there would be no sports activities, games or practices. Officials said events outside the county are allowed if that county still wants to host with the knowledge of their "flu situation."

The school will be deep cleaned and disinfected to help stop the spread.

Parents and students are asked to take the now three-day weekend to visit a doctor and get a flu shot.

The school district asks that parents keep sick children home until their fever has been gone for 24 hours to help stop the spread of the flu.

"Take care and let’s hope by Monday everyone is feeling much better and that we can get back into our daily routines," the message ended.