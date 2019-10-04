Assistant principal at Gaston County high school charged with sex offense

article

The assistant principal of a Gaston County high school has been charged with sex offense.

According to the Gaston County records, 34-year-old Lisa Renee Rothwell, the assistant principal at Stuart Cramer High School, is facing six counts of felony sex offense with a student.

Rothwell was arrested by the Gaston County Police Department on Friday, Oct. 4 and taken to the Gaston County Jail where she is being held under a $1 million bond.

The school website shows that Rothwell, a native of Grand Rapids, MI, spent her first four years with Gaston County Schools at North Gaston High School where she taught Exceptional Children and English.

She started at Stuart Cramer High in 2014, and after earning her Master's Degree, she was promoted to assistant principal.