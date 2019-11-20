Associate professor among 10 arrested for child exploitation in York County

article

Ten people were arrested after a weeks' long investigation into an online child exploitation operation in York County, officials announced on Wednesday.

The York County Sheriff's Office gave information on the suspects during a press conference, including one suspect who is an associate professor at a school that has yet to be named.

The suspects are from varying regions including Virginia and the Carolinas. Two of the suspects are from Charlotte.

Multiple departments from different counties were involved in the operation.

“Keeping these people off the streets is one of the most important tasks that law enforcement performs in our community,” Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

