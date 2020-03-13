Atrium Health doctors, flooded with calls, hope to minimize impact to local healthcare system by spreading facts, not fear

Doctors at Atrium Health are getting flooded with calls about coronavirus and they say they're trying to provide as many facts as they can and calm some of the fears.

There's no question that the coronavirus has been the big concern for many the last few weeks. It's all over the news, it's now a national emergency and for doctors, it's become a subject they can not avoid.

"We've been getting more calls than we anticipated," said Dr. Carmen Teauge.

Teague works at Atrium Health and while they're not seeing much coming through their doors in terms of concerns, she says the amount of phone calls and questions they've been getting have been the big thing. The questions have been wide-ranging, but all focusing on the threat.

“I think there's more fear than reality, and we're still in the middle of flu and cold season and the symptoms are very similar,” Teauge said.

Doctors have made a point of saying the risk is low right now here and the steps being taken now. Events are being cancelled, large gatherings have been discouraged-- steps that are an important step in keeping that risk low. Should that risk level change, however, they are ready.

They also say testing now could actually keep the numbers low because if so many show up now, it could cause problems for everyone.

Advertisement

"We want to slow the growth of those infected, and expand it out over to 6 to 8 months because otherwise, it would affect the health system," Dr. David Callaway said.

The hospital noted that people do seem to be coming in and taking surgical masks that are usually made available in the lobby. They say have a very specific use for patients and visitors and are discouraging the general public from taking them.