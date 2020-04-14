Atrium offers testing in under-served communities

article

Atrium Health will be expanding access with testing sites in underserved and minority communities, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

“By meeting community members where they work, live and play, Atrium Health can further provide equitable care to those disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, including communities with limited access to transportation,” said Kinneil Coltman, senior vice president, chief community and external affairs officer at Atrium Health.

Atrium says it will be able to test and screen immediately for patients whose symptoms meet the testing criteria.

“Through using a robust framework of actionable, real-time data, Atrium Health has identified specific areas in Charlotte’s underserved and minority communities with limited access to testing sites where our mobile health units can truly provide health, hope and healing – for all.”

Testing sites will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The first session will be held Tuesday at 251 Eastway Drive and Thursday at 1801 Oaklawn Avenue.

Atrium says it will ensure the 'ability to pay will not be an inhibiting factor' for those who need screening and testing.