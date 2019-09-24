Attempted child abduction reported in Steele Creek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in an attempted child abduction.
The incident happened Tuesday morning in Steele Creek.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20's with long brown, curly hair. The suspect was last seen in the Kingsford Drive area in Steele Creek wearing a grey t-shirt and dark blue shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.