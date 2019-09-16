ATV rider seriously injured after struck by lightrail train

article

A person on an ATV was hit by a train on the Blue Line in South End Monday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the call for service came in around 9:20 p.m. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Camden where they found the ATV and the rider on the track.

Medic says the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CATS said the Blue Line service had to be modified after the accident, which occurred near the East/West station.

LIVE LOOK FROM CAMDEN STREET

No other information has been released at this time. Check back with FOX 46 for updates throughout the day.