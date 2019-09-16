ATV rider struck by lightrail train seriously injured

article

A person on an ATV was hit by a train on the Blue Line in South End Monday night.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police say the call for service came in around 9:20 pm. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Camden where they found the ATV and the rider on the track.

Medic says the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CATS said the Blue Line service had to be modified after the accident, which occurred near the East/West station. They say to expect delays as the situtation is ongoing.

LIVE LOOK FROM CAMDEN STREET

Advertisement

No other information has been released at this time. Check back with FOX 46 for updates on this breaking news.