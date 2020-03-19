Authorities: 3 killed in North Carolina house fire

article

Three people were killed early Thursday morning when a home caught fire in North Carolina, authorities said.

The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire after 2 a.m., according to a statement from Battalion Chief Jason Davis.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire visible from the outside of the single story home and residents were reported to be trapped inside, the statement said. Crews searched the home and recovered three bodies, according to the department.

The victims were not immediately identified, and its unclear whether any survivors made it out.

The fire was brought under control, and the fire department and Fayetteville police are investigating the cause of the blaze.

No additional details were released.