Authorities asking for public’s help finding two NC women missing since April 15

Stephanie Mayorga (left) and Paige Escalera (right), have not been seen since April 15th. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (FOX 8) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Stephanie Mayorga, 27, and Paige Escalera, 25 who have been missing for nearly two weeks.

According to a Facebook post, Mayorga and Escalera have not been seen since April 15.

They were last seen in the area of Kerr Ave. and Randall Parkway, possibly in a dark grey Dodge Dart with South Carolina tags. Paige has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.