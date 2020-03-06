Authorities find remains believed to be of missing 15-month-old Tennessee girl Evelyn Boswell

article

Remains believed to be those of missing 15-month-old Tennessee girl Evelyn Boswell have been found in Blountville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The remains were found on a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road.

An Amber Alert was issued for the child on Feb. 19.

The search for the child extended into North Carolina, with crews at one point searching in Wilkes County.

The remains will be sent for an autopsy and a positive identification, TBI said.