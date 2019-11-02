Authorities identify body of 3-year-old girl recovered near Lake Wylie

The body of a 3-year-old girl who went missing was located near Lake Wylie ending a brief search for her whereabouts Saturday, officials said. She was later identified as Maryam Atabek. Autopsy and toxicology tests are pending.

Rescue crews including the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched near 5504 Lake Wylie Road on Saturday around 12:30 p.m.

The York County Sheriff's Office said through a social post that it was searching for an Asian female that was reported missing on Lake Wylie Road in Clover. She had last been seen wearing grey sweatpants, a green hoodie sweatshirt, and pink rain boots.

Officials say the child was playing at a friend's house and that her body was found in the water close to the home and say the initial investigation indicates this was an accident.