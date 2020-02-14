Authorities release new age-progression image of Asha Degree, who disappeared 20 years ago

article

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an updated age-progression photo on Feb. 14 of a missing 9-year-old girl who left her home in Shelby, NC, 20 years ago today.

Asha Degree disappeared from her home in Shelby on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2000.

Since that day, the Sheriff's Office, the FBI and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation have followed hundreds of leads in an attempt to find her.

On Friday, the FBI asked their partners to update the age-processed picture of what Asha might look like today.

In October 2019, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office investigative team said they discovered two new items of interest that could possibly provide new leads about Asha's disappearance

RELATED: SHERIFF'S OFFICE RELEASES NEW CLUES POSSIBLY RELATED TO ASHA DEGREE'S DISAPPEARANCE

Advertisement

The first possible clue was a library book written by Dr. Seuss titled, 'McElligot's Pool.' Investigators said library records do not go back to the year 2000 and they're looking for anyone who may have had this book around the time she went missing.

WATCH FRIDAY'S NEWS CONFERENCE:

The second item of interest was a New Kids on the Block concert t-shirt. Anyone who thinks they may have had a t-shirt, like the one the sheriff's office mentioned, or knows someone who may have owned one, should contact the sheriff's office.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

Anyone with information regarding Asha's disappearance is asked to contact the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office at (704) 484-4822.