Authorities search for missing 17-year-old from Lincoln County

article

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Trystin Allen Akers, 17, was reported missing by family on Monday, October 21. He was last seen leaving his home located at 3524 Toth Lane in Lincolnton, deputies said. Akers left his residence around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15 in a black four-door Honda sedan.

Akers is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. He has green eyes and blond hair, which has been shaved on the sides and is long on top pulled into a bun, the family told investigators. It's unknown what type of clothing he was last seen wearing.

Relatives believe Akers could be in the Gastonia area.

Anyone with information on Akers' whereabouts is asked to please call Detective J. Allen with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.