Authorities search for missing 73-year-old woman from Lincolnton

article

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered, woman.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Beth Rice Howard, 73, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Howard is described as a white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing around 115 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark brown long coat in the area of Hillcrest Drive in Lincolnton.

Howard could be traveling in a purple 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with NC plate RZF-8544.

2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with NC plate RZF-8544.

Anyone with information about Howard's whereabouts is asked to call Jon Propst at the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-735-8202 or 911.