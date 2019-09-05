Authorities search for missing Charlotte man with cognitive issues

article

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 26-year-old man who they said suffers from cognitive issues. His caregivers are greatly concerned for his wellbeing, police said. A Silver Alert has been issued.

Justin Ranzinger was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 2 at 5:27 p.m. Police said he was last seen on foot near the 3700 block of N. Tryon Street around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Ranzinger is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with short brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing light-blue jeans, a red long-sleeve shirt with black strips, brown sneakers, and a black cap.

Anyone with information about Ranzinger's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 703-334-1600.