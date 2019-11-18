Authorities search for missing, endangered 16-year-old SC girl

article

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered teen.

Deputies said 16-year-old Ashlynn Owen was reported as a runaway on Friday, November 15. She was last seen at her home in Williamston.

There's added concern because she has severe depression and may be suicidal, deputies said.

Owen is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Deputies said Owen could now have bright pink hair, as well as a tattoo on her lower right forearm that reads “Forever”.

If you see Owen or have information regarding her whereabouts please call at 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2019-17726.