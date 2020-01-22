Authorities search for missing, endangered NC woman

article

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered woman.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Laci Brown, 26, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Brown is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Strother Road in Aberdeen, N.C., before she disappeared.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to call J Lowe with the Greensboro Police Department at 336-430-6436.